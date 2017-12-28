FAAN debunks aircraft burgling; assures travellers of safety

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has debunked the recent allegations of aircraft burgling at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

FAAN, in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in Lagos on Wednesday night, described the allegations as baseless and practically impossible.

Yakubu said it was not possible for anyone to burgle an aircraft in motion.

“Furthermore, because aircraft are highly technical machines, it is practically impossible for anyone who does not have the requisite training and competence to operate or tamper with the baggage compartment,” she added.

Yakubu recalled that two incidents of alleged poaching were recently reported, the latest being that which occurred on a chartered flight from Uyo to Lagos on Dec. 26.

According to her, in both instances, preliminary findings from investigations conducted by an inter-agency committee set up to probe the allegations could not substantiate the claims.

She said :” The purported victims in the said cases also did not make themselves available for questioning, in the quest to unravel the case.

“Although investigations are still on going, FAAN will like to reassure travellers and the general public that with the level of safety and security systems on ground at the airports.

“It is practically impossible for an aircraft to be burgled within our runways and aprons.”