BPE: NIPOST to be unbundled with stand alone businesses

The planned restructuring and modernisation of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) will lead to its unbundling to have standalone business components that will project the NIPOST brand, provide efficient service and be put on a profitable path.

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, when the Postmaster General of the Nigerian Postal Service, Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi visited him.

He noted that NIPOST has great potentials and that given the right incentives and business strategy, it would become efficient, profitable and provide value for money.

Okoh said that the final decision on the restructuring would be dependent on the outcome of the work of the Advisers engaged for the transaction. He further stressed that although the Bureau has the mandate for such reform, “we are collaborating with all the critical stakeholders to ensure that the reform in NIPOST is carried out without hitches”.

The DG allayed fears of job cut and pledged to work with the management of NIPOST to accommodate their views to transform NIPOST into a viable entity”.

He maintained that the Bureau is always conscious of the macroeconomic impact in carrying out its mandate of reform and privatisation, stressing that “the thinking in the Bureau is that we reform responsibly with the overall value delivered for the economy”.

In his response, the Postmaster General of NIPOST, Mr. Bisi Adegbuyi said that the organisation has braced up for the reform and had begun restructuring in readiness for it.

He said NIPOST has been re-engineered to carry out certain services, among them E-commerce, E-insurance, rural banking and a Post Youth Engagement Strategy, aimed at engaging the youth who form the vast population of Nigeria.