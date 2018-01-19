Reps probe loss of N7.6tr crude oil revenue

By Samuel Ogidan and Gift Chapi Odekina

As fuel scarcity continued to bite hard, the House of Representatives yesterday resolved to probe the loss of $21 billion, about N7.6 trillion crude oil revenue to International Oil Companies (IOCs).

To this end, the lawmakers have also resolved to setup an Ad-hoc committee to investigate the development.

The resolution followed a motion moved under matter of urgent public importance by Hon. Sunday Marshall Katung.

The committee is to investigate the operation of the Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and also to require the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu to provide details of financial transactions between the NNPC and the IOCs during the period when the losses were incurred.

The Committee, which was given six weeks to report to the House with their findings and recommendations, is also to review the PSC and the Joint Operation Agreement and other relevant agreements with a view to regularising all the anomalies that have led to the loss of revenue.

Leading debate on the motion, Hon. Katung, representing Zango-Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Kaduna state pointed out that the Minister of Petroleum, Kachikwu had while briefing newsmen last year December, revealed that the nation lost about $21 billion (N7.6 trillion) to IOCs operating in the country due to non-implementation of the PSC.

The lawmaker said that the Minister had also said that the nation losses this colossal sum because federal government failed to act, amongst other things, adding, “in 2013, although there was a notice to oil companies that government would take steps to correct this anomaly, government did not carry it through in terms of going to the Federal Executive Council to get approval.”

He lamented that these acts of negligence, omission, incompetence, if not outright collusion and conspiracy with a view, possibly, to corruption have been perpetrated over such a long period of time when the nation has had well paid legal and technical expert in place.

Hon. Katung lamented that this development is a sad reminder of how the wealth of the nation end up in foreign land while her economy and the lot of her citizens continue to dwindle “as is evidenced by, amongst others, her economic recession and the pervasive and acute poverty in the country.”

Calling on the National Assembly to come to the rescue the nation in the interest of the common man and take adequate measures to bring the sorry situation to a halt, the lawmaker noted that these reckless incidents have resulted in the massive depletion of the nation resources and its revenue.