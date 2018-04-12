Technology will guarantee credible elections in 2019, assures INEC boss

…Commission rules out electronic voting

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, Wednesday maintained that that deployment of technology in the collation and transmission of election results will not only guarantee the conduct of a credible election, but will take the 2019 general poll beyond any form of manipulations.

Mahmood, who spoke at the media briefing to mark the end of the three-day international conference on Opportunities and Challenges in the use of Technology in Elections in Abuja, noted that electronic voting will not part of the technology option will deploy in the 2019 general elections.

He disclosed that INEC will follow the footsteps of from the Namibia Electoral Board, which he said has continued to use technology to conduct free and fair elections in the country, adding that INEC will soon sent its officials to understudy the Southern African country in area of technology deployment, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We appreciate the works of technology in this age, we have had so much of it in times especially here in Nigeria. Our task now is how we are going to provide a secured platform that will enable us to transmit election results efficiently and securely. The issues of communication and security were also addressed at this conference.

“All countries present recognized the importance of technology in our various political contexts as well as the electoral framework. And the countries also have the legal requirement for the deployment of security in the electoral process.

“Namibia is one of the few countries in Africa to introduce full-blown electronic voting. In fact, I told the electoral umpire in 2016 that we will visit the country to learn how they were able to do it.

“Let me categorically say that the Commission will not deploy electronic voting in the 2019 general elections. However, we will deploy technology for the collation and transmission of electronic result without prejudice to the manual processes.

“There will be manual processes but we will deploy technology and by doing so we will collate, transmit and declare results more speedily and more accurately. We have been piloting in several elections now on this idea of electronic transmission of results including the transmission of scanned copies of the EC8A, directly from the polling units.

“However, you know that there are two dimensions to this issue of technology, what the Commission can do and what the citizens can do in their own rights as citizens. We have made it possible now for citizens to be involved in doing what we call citizens mandate protection.

“You would have noticed that in the last governorship election in Anambra state, we designed a special poster called EC60E where the results will be entered and even have columns for the signature by the political party agents may wish to sign. This is pasted at the 119, 973 polling units nationwide.

“With technology, elections are in the hands of the people and our commitment at INEC is that only the citizens will determine who wins elections in Nigeria. I want to assure that technology has come to stay in elections especially in the conduct and transmission of the results,” he assured.