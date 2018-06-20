Technology critical economic diversification plan – Onu

By Obas Esiedesa

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogonnaya Onu has stated that technology and innovation are at the heart of the present administration’s plan to diversify the economy in a sustainable manner.

He said the plan will ensure that Nigeria remains competitive in the world.

Onu spoke in Abuja on Tuesday during the ministry’s award ceremony where 15 hardworking and outstanding staff were honoured.

He pointed out that in the nation’s march to greatness, it must rediscover those values that made past generations achieve great things including discipline, hard work, selflessness, commitment to duty and dedication to cherished principles.

He maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to lay the solid foundation for Nigeria to aspire to greatness but would not be able to achieve it without hardworking, dedicated and committed workforce.

He noted that unlike what existed when he took over as minister in November 2015, the perception and the role of science and technology were beginning to change.

“Our dear nation needed to change the direction of her economic development, if we are to diversify our economy in a sustainable manner and remain competitive in the world”, he stated.

According to him, “It became clear that this difficult and challenging task can only be effectively executed by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology. It is gratifying to note that our new development plan, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-20 has recognized the important position occupied by science and technology in all economic activities of the nation”.

Onu said the awards were to encourage workers to give their best in the service of the country.

The awards which were given in five categories include the Minister’s outstanding performance award for directorate cadre, the Minister’s outstanding performance award for senior cadre, and the Minister’s outstanding performance award for junior staff cadre.

Others were Permanent Secretary’s productive award (service department) and Permanent Secretary’s innovative award (technical department). All the categories of awards which had first, second and third positions attracted different class of gifts.

Mr. Ekanem Udoh, the Director Science and Technology Promotion came top in the Directorate category followed by Agoro Olayiwola an Assistant Director and Ajibola Olajide another Assistant Director respectively.

The award for the senior staff category went to Ukpem Emmanuel, Ifeobu Ezenwa and Obije Ochebe while the junior staff award went to Mr. Sunday John Obot, Everlyn Ugwu and Adebayo Olarotimi.

The Permanent Secretary’s productivity award service department went to Lawal Sagir, Nathaniel Ujah, Itsuokor Lawrence and Olumide Akindele respectively. While that of technical department went to Stella Igwilo, Michael Fut and Zahara’u yahaya respectively.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu said that recognition of excellence in any organisation should be an event that spurs rivalry between employees thereby boosting staff performance.