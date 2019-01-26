US Embassy Reacts To CJN`s Removal

The United States of America’s Embassy in Nigeria has expressed concerns over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

said the suspension which was without the support of the legislative arm of government as ‘unconsitutional’.

The statement read: “The Embassy of the United States is deeply concerned by the impact of the executive branch’s decision to suspend and replace the Chief Justice and head of the judicial branch without the support of the legislative branch on the eve of national and state elections.

“We note widespread Nigerian criticism that this decision is unconstitutional and that it undermines the independence of the judicial branch. That undercuts the stated determination of government, candidates, and political party leaders to ensure that the elections proceed in a way that is free, fair, transparent, and peaceful – leading to a credible result.

“We urge that the issues raised by this decision be resolved swiftly and peacefully in accordance with due process, full respect for the rule of law, and the spirit of the Constitution of Nigeria. Such action is needed urgently now to ensure that this decision does not cast a pall over the electoral process.”