Court ruling on NIMASA, NLNG dispute good for institutions, bonding

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

The Appeal Court’s recent voiding of the exemption of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) from levies to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) will strengthen government institutions and increase bonding, the Director-General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said.

Peterside, who commended Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba’s last weekend’s ruling setting aside an earlier judgement of the Federal High Court on the grounds that it did not give NIMASA fair hearing, and ordered the case back for re-trial under a different judge, said the development has reaffirmed confidence in the nation’s judiciary.

He noted that NIMASA has remained law-abiding and would continue to work closely with the judiciary in matters requiring clarity and interpretation, adding: “This judgement has further shown that the judiciary is unbiased and remains a beacon of hope for Nigerians.

“On our part as a responsible government agency, we will continue to work closely with the judiciary and other stakeholders to ensure that we realise our mandate of creating a robust maritime sector in line with best global practices.

“NIMASA and NLNG are neither foes nor competitors. We are corporate cousins working together for the common good of our great country. Judgements like this only serve to strengthen our institutions and ensure greater bonding.”

NIMASA had in 2010 approached the court for interpretation of relevant provisions of the Nigerian LNG (Fiscal Incentives, Guarantees and Assurances) Act, CAP N87, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990, and the NIMASA Act 2007, but withdrew same in January 2013 for an amicable out-of-court settlement.

Consequently, it requested NLNG to pay all statutory levies accruable to it, including the 3 per cent levy on gross freight on in-bound and out-bound international cargo, 2 per cent Cabotage levy and Sea Protection levy, as NLNG was not exempted from statutory levies after its tax holiday ended many years ago.

The NLNG on July 12, 2013, before Justice Idris Mohammed of a Federal High Court, Lagos, agreed to pay outstanding levies attributable to the Free on Board (FOB) and cabotage vessels if the companies failed to pay to NIMASA within three months that date.

It also undertook to continue paying all applicable levies in line with the NIMASA mandate, just as the court also gave NIMASA liberty to collect levies directly from FOB and cabotage vessels without recourse to NLNG.

However, the NLNG in June 2013 decided on legal action pursuant to Sections 53(2) of the NIMASA Act, the hearing of which substantive issue was later ruled in its favour, and which NIMASA appealed in in October 2017 pursuant to the NIMASA Act 2007 Section 15 (a)

It stipulates that “the agency shall be funded by monies accruing to it from the following sources: 3 per cent of gross freight on all international in-bound and out-bound cargo from ships or shipping companies operating in Nigeria, to be collected and paid over to the agency to meet its operational cost.”

Section 2 (1) added: “This Act shall apply to ships, small ships and crafts registered in Nigeria and extended to ships, small ships and crafts flying a foreign flag in the Exclusive Economic Zone, territorial and inland seas, inland waterways and in the ports of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”