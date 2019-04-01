My death would’ve put many in trouble – Osinbajo

*recalls the ‘silence’ of his chopper crash

By Chesa Chesa

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday declared that his surviving a helicopter crash in Kogi State last February had saved a lot persons in and out of government the trouble of explaining their roles in needless conspiracy theories.

He spoke at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja during a special thanksgiving service for the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the recent presidential election.

Osinbajo pointed out that if he had died in that crash, which occurred while he and his entourage landed in Kabba, Kogi State before the general elections, many government and non-government officials, including his security details would have been blamed or put in trouble for many things they didn’t even know about.

He therefore stressed that God deserved to be praised not only for saving his life but also for saving many other persons the trouble of being smeared with false allegations.

The Vice-President recalled that after the incident, a woman repeatedly hinted that Kogi State itself could have been the cause of the accident.

According to Osinbajo: “On February 2nd, God gave me reason to know that but for His grace we would have been consumed, when our helicopter crashed.

“When the crashed occurred, for a moment there was complete silence. For a second, it occurred to me that if we had died, that is what it would have been – complete silence. But we all got out without a scratch. God delivered us.

“God also delivered those in charge of our security; even the government of Kogi State would also have been in trouble. We give God all the glory. I pray God will also be kind to you all also, that you will never be lacking in support, care and genuine prayers.”

“God is surely worthy to be praised”, added Osinbajo as he pointed out that “I have no special qualifications to be here but exaltation comes from God”.

He also recalled his earlier promise to

to grant her request for a quiet academic or campus life of a lecturer’s family but “I wouldn’t have believed that I would be going round the country campaigning for votes in 2015 and thereafter”.

Assistant General Overseer and Pastor in charge of Northern Region of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, delivered the sermon for the day.

He thanked God for preserving Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his family from evil since he assumed office, with a particular recollection of the helicopter crash, which Osinbajo survived without a scratch.

Odeyemi recalled the apprehension that preceded the general elections and asserted that the aftermath however, program d that “God is Nigerian”, who h is why peace has returned to the land.

Noting that war was not something anyone should wish even his enemies, he stressed that the challenge facing the nation notwithstanding, Nigerians owe God thanksgiving and gratitude.

Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, specially prayed for Vice-President Osinbajo and his family.

The event featured praise and worship sessions, special songs and renditions from Abuja-based and visiting choirs; while a Bible reading was taken by APC presidential campaign spokesman, Festus Keyamo.

It was attended by President of Christian Association of Nigeria, Supo Ayokunle; former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, and and his wife, Victoria; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of Federal Civil Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Senator Godswill Akpabio; ministers; some National Assembly members; members of the diplomatic corps; representatives of heads of different Christian denominations and others.

In a vote of thanks, the SGF thanked the CAN and other guests for finding time to grace the occasion, even as he equally thanked God for the life of the Vice-President.