Why we have stringent SIM card processes – NCC

By Angeleen Nkwocha

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has explained to telecoms consumers why it reviewed and made the process of replacing lost, stolen or damaged Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards more stringent.

The commission made the clarification while addressing various service-related concerns and issues raised by telecoms consumers during a Consumer Conversation Programme (CCP) hosted by the Commission in Lafia, Nasarawa State at the weekend.

The CCP is designed by the commission to engage telecoms consumers and educate them on the various consumer-centric initiatives put in place by the commission to protect their rights and interests while also serving as a feedback mechanism to address consumer concerns.

Speaking at the event, Director, Zonal Operations Department of NCC, Mrs. Amina Shehu who was represented at the forum by a Principal Manager in the Zonal Operations, Mr. Ekisola Oladisun, said SIM swap or replacement fraud has a lot of issues attached to it because, often times, a lot of people who are not the owners of some numbers go to do SIM swap at various customer centres of the service providers.

“There have been cases of fraudulent activities done on people’s bank accounts, as a result of SIM swap and the victims often complain to the Commission expecting that the NCC would compensate them.

“To stop this SIM swap fraud, the Commission in 2017 developed ‘Guidelines on SIM Replacement’, which sets water-tight rules for telecoms consumers to replace their SIM card when there is a need for it. The guidelines sets stringent conditions which require that consumers identify themselves properly before replacing lost SIM. This is to ensure that telecoms subscribers are well protected from being victims of SIM swap fraud,” she said.

She stated that the commission has noted that there is the likelihood by subscribers to think that network providers are putting them through stress to have their SIM replaced, by asking them to bring court affidavit, national identification card (or other valid IDs), SIM pack, amongst other requirements.

She urged consumers to immediately report cases of lost SIM to their respective bank to block their accounts with SIMs that are linked with their bank accounts.

The commission also enlightened the consumers on other initiatives aimed at protecting the consumers.

These include the activation of the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) 2442 Short Code to curb unsolicited text messages, the NCC toll-free line 622 which consumer can utilise to report complains pertaining to unresolved issues with service providers to the Commission, quality of service issues, billing issues, mobile number portability (MNP) as well as issues revolving around data descriptions and renewals