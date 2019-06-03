Shocker as Edo APC calls on Oshiomhole to resign

…Group plans one million – man match to force APC chairman to resign

…Oshiomhole not fit to lead a 21st century political party, says Oyegun

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The call for the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives to resign over the raging internal crisis that allegedly caused the party a number of states and National Assembly seats during the just conducted 2019 general elected took a shocking dimension Sunday, as a group of APC stakeholders in Oshiomhole’s home state of Edo, joined the call for his resignation

National deputy chairman of the APC, Senator Lawani Shuaibu had begun the call in a personal letter he wrote to Oshiomhole, listing the various reasons why he must resign his position as APC National chairman for the party to come back and lick its wound to move on

The shocking call from Edo state APC stakeholders, is however in contrast to the position taken by the six chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-South region to defend the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, against calls for his resignation,

Addressing journalists iat the weekend, the Edo APC Coalition for Progress, challenged Oshiomhole “to toe the path of honour and resign immediately,” alleging that he “is the one promoting nepotism in Edo politics” and the nation at large.

Spokesman for the group, Dr. Peter Ologun, disclosed that the group would soon organize a one-million-man march against Oshiomhole soon in Abuja, should he fail ‘to immediately’ step down as the chairman, adding that they “no longer have confidence in him.”

While regretting that Oshiomhole has led the APC as an emperor, the group alleged that his leadership led to the shameful defeat of the party in Zamfara, Benue, Adamawa, Rivers, Bauchi and Imo states respectively.

Making reference to Oshiomhole’s alleged incessant interference and fueling of the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the APC, the group noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, despite having the powers in his hands, had never interfered in the affairs of Katsina State and other states, but, in Edo State the situation was the reverse.

“Even in the height of the late Chief Tony Anenih’s reign, Edo had the advantage of his influence in gaining political power at both state and national levels, but what we have seen in recent times in Edo State is a situation where Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is the one directly promoting nepotism in Edo and National APC,” the group alleged.

It claimed that “Oshiomhole’s resignation will help us recover the party from imminent collapse,” adding “the only way justice can be done to those involved in anti-party activities during the 2019 general elections is for Oshiomhole to resign from the party.

“APC members now live in fear because of Oshiomhole’s ineptitude and behaviour. He has suddenly turned the state into a place of anarchy, from the position of being a leader to an emperor who does not take advice from anybody. We the stakeholders, feel that Edo State is above anybody. He has no capacity to lead the party and therefore he should honourably quit the party as the national chairman,” the Edo APC Coalition for Progress added.

The group alleged that the fortunes of the party were depleting on a daily basis and pointed out that “Oshiomhole’s continued stay in office will no doubt culminate in the demise of APC in Nigeria. If Oshiomhole refuses to toe the path of honour by tendering his resignation letter, Edo APC members would be left with no option but to stage a one-million-man march in Abuja to peacefully enforce his removal from office as the National Chairman of APC.

“We have no option than to join the popular call across the country on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to resign with immediate effect. This is to enable us to recover and rebuild the party from where Chief John Odigie Oyegun left it in June 2018 when we had majority governors, controlled the Senate and the House of Representatives, when we had few cases if at all in the various courts across the country.”