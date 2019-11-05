FG withdraws corruption charges against Pinnick, 4 others

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, and three other key officials can breathe a sigh of relief after the Federal High Court, Abuja withdrew the case of fraud leveled against them.

On Tuesday, the court made the decision following an application by the federal government to withdraw its case against Mr Pinnick and others (such as NFF Secretary, Sunusi Mohammed; the 1st Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi; the 2nd Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and an Executive member, Yusuff Fresh) accused of mismanaging money gotten from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

“The prosecution withdrew the charges against the defendants. And so we asked that the case be withdrawn. The court invoked section 355 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to withdraw the charges,” a lawyer representing the NFF officials, Mohammed Katu, said on Tuesday.