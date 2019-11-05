Gov.Lalong arrives in Kenya, seeks partnership to boost tourism, economic sectors

By Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong is in Kenya for a peer review meeting with the Kenyan Council of Governors.

Lalong who arrived Nairobi Kenya on Sunday 3rd November 2019 was recieved at the airport by the Governor of Kericho County Prof. Paul Chepkwony and Nigerian High Commissioner to Kenya Amb. Shiedu Omeiza Momoh at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Governor met the Chairman of the Kenyan Council of Governors, Wycliffe Ambesta Oparanga, where they explored areas of collaboration and investment opportunities for the Northern States in general and Plateau State in particular.

Lalong through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said the Governor is accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of State Prof. Danladi Abok Atu will meet other Governors to discuss issues relating to tourism development, agriculture, city management and revenue generation among others.

According to him, the Governor will use the visit to also talk to some investors about the forthcoming Plateau Economic and Investment Summit which is being planned to open up the state to the rest of the world.

It is worthy to note that, Plateau State shares some areas of common interest with Kenya in athletics, tourist attractions, clement weather and vast agricultural potentials.

He maintained that, there will also be discussions about tea farming and production, flower production as well as mining.

He added that, the Governor in company of Governor Paul Chepkwony of Kericho also visited the Nairobi National Park where he spoke of his determination to restock the Jos wildlife park by bringing in more animals to make more tourists attracted to the facility.

He further stated that Lalong wants to get investors that could take interest in the various game reserves in the State which are not effective at the moment.