APC chides Gov. Dickson over Bayelsa Airport

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said that Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state must account for over N100 billions he claimed has been spent on the Yenegoa Airport project.

The Bayelsa governor at his party’s ground finale on Wednesday had accused the ruling APC of playing politics with Airport license for the state, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of deliberately refusing to grant him license so as not to use the facility as a campaign issue.

But responding Thursday in Abuja, National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said the facility is of low quality that even the governor cannot fly on it.

“I think the media should not just take statement from people’s mouth. You know the fact that Bayelsa Airport has been flooded. Is it Buhari that flooded the Airport? Because the runway is below the ground level. They ought to have carried out proper survey. So, the runway is flooded with water because it was not built properly.

“The truth is, we challenge him (Dickson), whether it was Buhari who asked him to inflate the contract because there are different versions of the actual cost. That contract, I put it to my dear friend and brother, Dickson that it has entered Guinness book as the most expensive runway ever built anywhere in the world.

“Even the one built from the river, from the sea didn’t cost half of that. So, it is an endless project. He shouldn’t throw blame.

“So, the truth is, he (Dickson) is in trouble. He cannot tell his people why he will spend close to a hundred billion for a facility such as that. Yet, he himself cannot land on it. You people should not allow merchant of half truths to get away with blue murder. Dickson must account for that money, not because of election but he owes his people.”Oshionhole insisted

Also speaking, Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru, who is the chairman of the party’s Governorship Campaign Council for Bayelsa state described the APC as the acceptable party in Bayelsa, while maintaining the party will win the governorship election in the state