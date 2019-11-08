UPC collapses Structure for Governor Yahaya Bello

By Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The United Peoples Congress (UPC) in Kogi State has collapsed its structures for Governor Yahaya Bello of All Progressive Congress (APC) towards the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The State Chairman of the party (UPC) Hon. Moses Damisa announced the defection on Friday while addressing the press conference at NUJ press Centre in Lokoja.

Damisa noted that the reason behind their actions was the similarities of APC and UPC parties’ developmental objectives.

He pointed out that the party’s executive members have been watching with keen interest the infrastructural development and zeal to do more in the state by the APC led administration in Kogi State.

The Chairman lauded the objectivity of Governor Yahaya Bello programs on Youth, women empowerment and poverty alleviation programme for the citizenry in the state.

The Chairman who applauded the slogan of UPC for APC therefore enjoined members of the party to ensure the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

Earlier the state Secretary of the party, Mallam Suleiman Raji stressed that arrangements have been concluded by the party’s executive for members of the party across the state to vote for Yahaya Bello.