Bill to fix specific Date for NASS inauguration suffers setback

By Ignatius Okorocha

A law to fix a designated day for the inauguration of the National Assembly which, was earlier slated to pass for second reading on Wednesday, was however stepped down in Senate.

The bill proposes a certain date including day and time that the National Assembly would always be inaugurated.

There has been varied arguments that the NASS does not have an exact date which legislative powers are smoothly transferred from the outgoing National Assembly to in-coming one.

The Bill which is Tagged,”A Bill to for an Act to for Provide the Inauguration of the national Assembly’, it is sponsored by Senator Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East).

Suswam while presenting the bill on the floor of the Senate Wednesday, noted that Section 4 of the 1999 constitution as amended empowered the National Assembly to amend the extant laws of the country.

He further added that Section 64(3) mandates the NASS to fix specific date for its inauguration following proclamation of the Assembly by the President.

The bill proposes a national assembly inauguration committee to be established, to designate a certain and definite day for convening and inaugurating the National Assembly.

When the bill was presented, Senators unanimously said it cannot be achieved because there was not constitutional amendment to the effect.

Senator James Manager (Delta South) in his submission said, “this bill is a good bill no doubt but it requires constitution amendment to ensure certainty of the inauguration and there shall be public hearing where ex-pincipal officers and lawmakers of the National Assembly would be invited to offer their perspectives.”

For Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, he concurred that a fixed date for inauguration of NASS cannot be passed merely through a bill. He posited that such bill cannot be legally backed unless the constitution is amended to that effect.

Ruling on the matter, Senate President Ahmad Lawan through a voice vote stepped down the bill and advised that the sponsor make a new bill for constitutional amendment to pave the way for the inauguration bill to be taken again.

“I advise that we toe the line of constitution amendment to achieve this bill. It is a good bill and it has succeeded in igniting the arguments to the matter and I want to ask Senator Suswam to propose a constitution review in order for the bill to be taken,” Lawan stated.

In his acceptance, Suswam said “Mr. President, I agree to listen to the voice of wisdom from my colleagues and I will go back and make detailed bill for constitution amendment proposal.

“But like I said, it is very important that the National Assembly does amend the constitution and ensure there is exact date for inauguration of NASS,” Suswam insisted.