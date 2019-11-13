Police in Kano rescue 11-year old boy kidnapped and sold in Onitsha

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The anti-kidnapping squad attached to Kano state police Command has rescued Muhammed Ya’u (11) who was abducted in Kano and trafficked to Onitsha, Anambra state where he was sold five years ago.

Muhammed’s case brought to 10 the number of Kano abducted children rescued by the police from Anambra state in recent times.

According to a statement signed by the Command’s image-maker, DSP Abdullahi Haruna and made available to journalists in Kano on Tuesday, “in continuation of the Command’s effort to rescue the children kidnapped from Kano to other parts of the Country, between 05/11/2019 to 08/11/2019, *the Command’s Anti Kidnapping Team of Operation Puff Adder carried out another rescue operation where one Muhammed Ya’u ‘m’ 11 years old kidnapped in the year 2014 at PRP Quarters Kano, was successfully rescued at Onitsha in Anambra State.

“Victim was kidnapped by Paul Onwe ‘m’ and Mercy Paul ‘f’ and *sold to Ebere Ogbodo ‘f’ at the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) and renamed as Chinedu Ogbodo*. All suspects are currently under investigation.

“Effort is in top gear to rescue more kidnapped children.

“The Command is using this means to thank the good people of the state for their Support, Patience and their efforts in fighting all forms of crime and criminality in the State.”