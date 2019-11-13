Senate Summons Customs CG over Ban supply of Petrol on Border

By Ignatius Okorocha

Disturbed by the increasing hardship inflicted on Nigerians residing at the border areas by the ban on supply of petroleum products to border towns, Senate yesterday summoned Comptroller of Customs, Service,retired Col. Hameed Ali, to appear before its committee on customs.

The upper chamber also called on the Comptroller General to urgently explore the use of modern technological devices in tracking, management and scheduling of petroleum trucks that undertake business along the border towns.

It urged the Federal government to initiate a comprehensive audit of all petroleum stations and suppliers across the border communities in a bid to closely monitor their movement by mandating each moving truck to have a tracking device that is monitored by the Nigeria Customs Service in a wholesome manner.

Consequently,the Red chamber stressed the need to ensure steady supply of petroleum products through identified suppliers and registered filling stations across all border towns and communities as a temporary palliative measures while initiating a holistic policy approach with the same vigor on the nation’s waterways.

These resolutions of the Senate was sequel to a motion sponsored Senator Odebiyi Tolulope Akinremi(Ogun West and co-sponsored by Sen. Fadahunsi Adenigba( Osun East).

Sen.Akinremi in his motion tagged ” The need to revisit the suspension Order placed on the Supply of petroleum products to border towns by the Comptroller General of Customs Service.”

In his submission, the lawmaker said the direct consequences of the suspension of fuel supply to residents of border towns is that the products is now sold as high as N600 per litter as against N145 per litter official price.

He noted that there are a number of proven technological innovations that could be explored to check, manage and curtail this act without resulting to manual blanket approaches as it is being the practice at the moment.

Akinremi noted that if necessary palliative measures are not in place, the problems that will result from the ban will certainly affect every aspect of businesses p, adding that already health centers are being grounded by the relative scarcity of petroleum products occasioned by the suspension.