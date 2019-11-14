Indiscriminate Court Orders Slows Down Our Job—INEC

By Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has expressed concerns over indiscriminate court orders affecting its job.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, voter Education and Publicity of Independent National Electoral Commission for the (INEC), Festus Okoye on Wednesday stressed that indiscriminate court orders is affecting the speedy development of INEC jobs in Nigeria.

Okoye expressed his concern while speaking at a media parley in Lokoja ahead of Saturday’s elections in Kogi state.

Okoye said even though the commission have resolved to obey every court orders relating to conduct of election, it has become source of worry as such orders often slow down the jobs of the commission and incurring of more financial obligations.

“For instance when a court gives order 48 hours to an election,which must be obeyed, it means the commission will have to put extra effort to meet the deadline”

Barrister Okoye called for dialogue on the extent to which it can exercise its power guaranteed by the constitution and electoral laws.

He said that the commission will embark on presentation of robust proposals on electoral reforms to the National assembly next year in order to fast track the commission’s electoral process.

“We will be bold, strong and courageous in our efforts to get our electoral system reformed so that our country can enjoy full benefits of democracy.” He added.

Okoye also called for proper scrutiny of politicians to avoid recycling impunity.

He however, enjoined Journalists covering Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections to cross check their stories before going to the press warning that no journalist must announce results except INEC.