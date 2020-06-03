Court Reverses Suspension Of Five Kano Lawmakers

…Kano Speaker To Appeal Judgement

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday, reversed the suspension of five members of the Kano State House of Assembly by the speaker Abdulaziz Gafasa, over allegations of alleged misconduct.

Justice Lewis Allagoa who presided over the case ruled that the suspension was unconstitutional, null and void.

He directed the Speaker and the leadership of Kano State House of Assembly to pay salaries and allowances of the suspended members.

In his ruling, the presiding Judge welcomed the submission of the Counsel to the five lawmakers, Barr. Nuraini Jimoh that the suspension contravenes Article 13 of the African Charter on People’s and Human Rights and Section 109 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Counsel to the Speaker and the House of Assembly, Marcelenious N. Duru said they will appeal the judgement.

However, Justice Lewis declined from granting N10 million damages against the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly and the Police.

The suspended lawmakers include Labaran Abdul Madari (APC Warawa), Mohammed Bello Bututu (APC Rimin gado/Tofa), Isyaku Ali Danga (PDP Gezawa), Garba Yau (APC Kunci/Tsanyawa) and Salisu Ahmed Gwangwazo (PDP municipal).

The AUTHORITY recalls that the five lawmakers on March 16, 2020, bagged six months suspension​ by Kano state House of Assembly for reasons attributed to alleged gross misconduct.

Their suspension was connected to the March 9 disarray in the Assembly when some members were said to have openly attacked the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and tried to seize the Mace.

The Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa who announced the suspension of the members at the resumption of the House of Assembly sitting of March 16, said the members were suspended for misconduct and violation of the Rules of the House.

According to the Speaker, “the five members were suspended for violating the rules of the house especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and e disrupted the sittings of the house and prevented proceedings from going on.

“They behave violently and even attempted to snatch away the mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the sitting of the House.”