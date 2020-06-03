27 C
Kano
COVID-19: Kano Taskforce Sends   1, 018  Samples To Test Laboratories In One Week

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba says 1, 018 samples from suspected COVID-19 cases were submitted to the three testing centres in the state for testing between May 23 and 30.

The commissioner, who states this in a statement on Sunday says based on available data from the state Task Force on COVID-19, out of that figure, 72 were found to be positive.

He adds that during the same period, 881 of the samples tested came out negative, while 42 are on follow up test 28 are on a repeat assay, which in medical terms means that the tests have to be repeated after the first attempt that indicates neither positive nor negative.

Malam Garba explains further that data on track of pending results from laboratories in Kano and National Reference Laboratory, Abuja also indicates that Bayero University, Kano Laboratory has the highest sample tests followed by Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner, while reiterating government’s commitment to fighting the pandemic, calls on the public to always observe safety and prevention protocols that include social distancing, use of face masks, hand washing and general personal hygiene.

