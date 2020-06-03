27 C
Abuja
News

Ease Of Lockdown: Kano Govt Releases Protocols, Parleys With Market Leaders

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

In compliance with the federal government easing of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the Corona Virus or COVID-19, Kano state government releases guidelines and established protocols on how to manage access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said in a statement that after due consultations with key public health professionals and critical review of the situation in Kano, markets, places of worship and movement of persons are now allowed on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

He said Governor Ganduje has therefore summoned an emergency meeting with market leaders on how to ensure strict observance of safety and prevention protocols in markets and business places.

The statement further emphasized that it is necessary for such places to ensure compliance with safety rules that include mandatory use of non-medical face masks; provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers; and extensive temperature checks.

Malam Garba pointed out that while these restrictions have been lifted, interstate movements except for goods, agricultural produce and essential services is still in force.
He said as schools will remain closed, the statement urges students to avail themselves the opportunity of radio and televised lessons being sponsored by the state government.

The Commissioner further explains that Governor Ganduje attributed the success being recorded in terms of reduced number of infectious to measures being taken by the government and health authorities and more importantly to fervent prayers by the ulama and the people in the people in the state. And calls for more of such prayers until the disease is completely wipe out.

Malam Garba also commended the people in the state for their patience and understanding in the face of the restriction order.

