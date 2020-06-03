Ganduje Re-engineers Modern Community Policing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Last Friday, Kano sate Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje inaugurated the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), being chaired by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. Since the inauguration, commentators in the security system have continued to appraise and applaud the initiative, which is hugely supported by Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani.

The idea behind the launching of SCPAC in Kano is borne out of Ganduje’s commitment to further strengthen modern policing strategy, amid COVID-19 pandemic which has continued to ravage the world. Ganduje, speaking during the programme, said he was working to also achieve enhancement of security architecture of the state. The event which was held at Coronation Hall, Government House, attracted all security chiefs, para-military agencies, traditional leaders, religious leaders and opinion leaders.

“We want to engage our communities in protecting ourselves and prevent our communities from crime and criminalities. There is no better time to do this than now,” Ganduje pointed out, while inaugurating the State Community Policing Advisory Committee and State Community Policing Committee. He added that, “the first Committee will be giving us advice on how to come about the issue of security in the state;

while the second committee, that is State Community Policing Committee, is chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Balarabe Sule. It will be operating at the State Police Headquarters. It will be manned directly from the Police headquarters in the state. As we are inaugurating these two committees, the other committee which is State Community Policing Implementation Committee, will be inaugurated later. Which will shoulder the responsibility of implementing the community policing strategy.”

Ganduje explained that​ the Implementation Committee would consist of Ward Heads, Village Heads, and other community leaders, stating further that with the participation of people at the grass roots, the system would be strengthened and become more effective. “We urge people to cooperate with the security agencies in providing them with useful information. Because it is the people of the community who know criminals among them. They know themselves, they know what individuals do for a living, they know the location of all criminals living with them. It may surprise you to know that they also know even the potential criminals among them,” he added.

In his remarks the Inspector General of Police, who was ably represented by the Deputy Inspector General, (DIG) Abdul Dahiru Danwawu (mni), of the Department of Finance and Administration (Louis Edet House), commended Ganduje for his concern and commitment to the community policing, which resulted in making Kano one of the safest and secured states in the federation.

He stated that, “the aim of the In­spector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni​ ​ is to change the narratives from traditional polici­ng to modern concept of policing; that is community policing. Our mission today is to ensure that all relevant stakehol­ders are carried alo­ng in policing their various communities.

” Furthermore, I wish to highlight that all voluntary organi­sations that are duly registered may have a role in this con­cept of community po­licing.​

“In summary, I may call this concept of community policing as ‘’let us come to­gether to police our­selves to prevent cr­ime from occurring in our communities’.” Community policing is an inevitable veritable policing pr­actice where citizens are involved in the policing process, for better service delivery. This is ach­ieve through working in partnership with the community, at the same time, the co­mmunity participating in its own policing with the duo mobil­ising human and mate­rial resources as we­ll as cooperating to solve problems affe­cting their communit­y.

“At this juncture, I will like to expr­ess my profound grat­itude to His Excelle­ncy, the Executive Governor of Kano Stat­e, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR for his support to the Po­lice Command, Zone 1 Kano and the Nigeria Police Force in ge­neral. The peaceful atmosphere being enj­oyed in the State sp­eaks volume. I also appreciate all other dignified personali­ties for gracing this occasion.”

Also speaking, Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, expressed gratitude to IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu for making the community policing policy a reality and a success in the country. He further stated that, “I appreciates the efforts of his Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Khadimul Islam for given first priority to security issues in the State* and for spearheading the development of Community Policing to the grassroots in the State. The serene and peaceful atmosphere we are enjoying in the State today is as a result of your dogged effort as the Chief Security Officer of the State. I also thank the good people of Kano State for their support, understanding, cooperation and obedience especially at this time of pandemic Covid-19.”

According to him, “in our efforts to police the State, community policing is in the forefront. We have intensified community policing engagements; community problems-solving approaches, sustained Puff Adder Operations, incorporates evidence-based and intelligence-driven investigations and operations and also launched a massive Police Campaign Against Daba, Drug Abuse and Other Vices [POCADOV] which are yielding tremendous results. It worth noting, Community Policing is collaboration between the Police and the Community that identifies and solve community problems.It involves Developing Community Partnerships, Engagements in Problem-Solving and implementing Community Policing Organizational Features.

“Today, His Excellency the Executive Governor will officially kick start the Community Policing Programme with the inauguration of the State Community Policing Advisory Committee [SCPAC] being the Advisory body of community policing in the State. The SCPAC deals with community policing policy matters. The Police Commissioner shall, on behalf of the committee, report to the State Security Council, chaired by His Excellency the Executive Governor of the State.

“Finally, I will like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the collective feat achieved by the Security agencies in the maintenance of peaceful atmosphere in the State. We shall collectively blitz to surmount any emerging security challenge in tune with the Community Policing Policy of the Inspector General of Police’s Vision and Mission. Once more thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for all the support, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, other Royal Fathers in the State for fatherly advice, members of the State Executive Council and all members of the State Community Policing Advisory Committee and the State Community Policing Committee for their invaluable contributions.”

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero who was appointed the Chairman of the State Community Policing Advisory Committee assured the state government of full support and unrelenting commitment from the traditional institution in all the five Emirates of the state, adding that, “the state government, courtesy His Excellency is doing very well in securing our dear state. It is important for all the stakeholders to know that our Emirates will do everything possible to secure our society in the best way we can, through good partnership with the security agencies and our communities.”

He urged people to always support government effort in security of lives and property, insisting that all hands must be on deck, for the community policing mechanism to work effectively and efficiently.