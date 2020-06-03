KEDCO Cautions Against Illegal Reconnection

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has warned against acts of engaging quacks to reconnect lines disconnected by KEDCO technical staff.

According to a Statement by the Company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, “it is an economic loss on our part and we shall forthwith not tolerate such acts from anyone as we have set up monitoring team to ensure that anyone caught would be duly punished in accordance with the provisions of the law as the punishment could include instant fine, imprisonment or both.

“This has become a recurring trend where some customers who default in payment have formed the habits of reconnecting themselves using any available quacks. We wish to state that such is a criminal offence and would henceforth be treated as such as there are provisions made by law in that regard.

“Aside the economic loss, it also endangers the lives and properties of our customers and staff. We have had to deal with faults from certain communities as a result of illegal connections because they were done by quacks that were not trained to carry out such kind of jobs.

“The Management, therefore, appealed to customers to cultivate the habit of paying up their electricity bills as that is the only way KEDCO generates its revenue to meet its obligations to staff and other stakeholders.”