Police kill 2 notorious armed robbers in Kogi

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Joint Taskforce under the Kogi State Police Command has gunned down two notorious armed robbers and kidnap kingpins that have been terrorizing the resident of Idah Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kogi Command, DSP William Ovye Aya, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja, on Wednesday, said that the joint taskforce also succeeded in foiling their operation.

According to him, the notorious robbery gang engaged the men of the taskforce, but fled with various gun injuries while the bodies of the two members of the gang, Onucha Opia and Danlami Shuaibu were found by the men while combing the area.

“Consequent upon a distress call that some hoodlums suspected to be cultists led by notorious kidnapper one, Onucha Opia and his gang which includes one Danlami Shuaibu and Aminu Opia among others of Idah, blocked Bishop- road junction Idah,” he said.

Aya said the Divisional Police Officer of Idah division, CSP Ibrahim Jaoro, promptly mobilized and led a combined team of police, JTF Navy / Civil defence to the scene where they engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel which forced them to fled with bullet wounds.

“Recovered at the scene was one locally made gun with four expended cartridges while the foot prints of the hoodlums were trailed and the duo of Onucha Opia and Danlami Shuaibu were found dead along Ona road and old Union Bank junction respectively.

“Meanwhile, their corpses were removed to the General Hospital morgue, while effort is on top gear to arrest Aminu Opia and other members of the gang who are on the run” he said.