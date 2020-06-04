Court Bars Police, DSS From Arresting CUPP Spokesman

The FCT High Court sitting in Bwari on Thursday barred the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and DSS from arresting, inviting or detaining in any manner the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives had passed a resolution directing the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the DSS to arrest the opposition Spokesperson.

Justice Othman Musa who delivered the ruling in the suit number FCT/HC/BW/CV/120/2020, ordered the security agencies not to give any effect to the resolution of the House of Reps for being in disobedience of the orders of Taiwo O. Taiwo J of the Federal High Court in suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020.

The Court further admonished parties to the Suit not to take any further steps in defiance of the court order as any such order shall be void. The Court adjourned the matter to 17th June, 2020 for definite hearing.

Reacting to the ruling, the opposition coalition (CUPP) Spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere while commending the eminent jurist for being bold to give the order in clear terms despite the identity of the Respondents in the Motion declared the ruling as yet another milestone victory for democracy and rule of law, right to free speech and a deadly blow to tyranny.

He continued that it was very unfortunate that the House of Representatives which had always been the bastion of democracy had been reduced to a shadow of itself.