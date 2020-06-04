COVID-19: Ganduje Orders House-To-House Sample Collection

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Following emanating data that COVID-19 pandemic is concentrated within the metropolitan Kano, with Taurani Local Government Area recording the highest number of carries, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered for house-to-house sample collection exercise.

The emergency exercise is expected to take place within the metropolitan Local Government Areas of the state, including Taurani, Nasarrawa, Dala, Fagge, Ungogo, Kumbotso and Kano Municipal.

Speaking during the Press Briefing organized by the State Task Force on COVID-19, Ganduje said, “we are putting our emphasis within the eight metropolitan Local Government Areas.

” We are engaging in house-to-house sample collection. I think during the political campaign, some politicians engaged in house-to-house campaign. Right now for COVID-19, we are engaging in house-to-house sample collection campaign.”

According to him, “there is no doubt we are always improving in our successes in the fight against COVID-19. This is as a result of the commitment of theTask Force and commitment of the frontline health workers.

“By now, we have known the easiest way to contract this disease and the easiest way to avoid it. We know the three commandments of COVID-19 which are social distancing, washing and sanitizing our hands and wearing our face mask.

“These three commandments should become our way of life. They should become part of our everyday life.”

He further hinted that, “relaxation of lockdown is now from 6 a.m to 6 p.m on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. We also decided to open our markets in order to improve business activities in the state.

“We are producing face masks in large quantities and the market leaders have promised to produce face masks and distribute them free of charge. They will also provide water and soap for visitors and customers to make use them.

“We have also decided to fumigate all the markets to ensure that they are devoid of diseases. The ratio of collection of samples has increased and we are determined to continue from this line.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19 who doubles as the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said since the inauguration of the Task Force Committee on COVID-19, “our objective was and still remains to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

“Since the record of the index case in Kano, the Task Force has continued to work hard in ensuring that the spread of the virus is controlled.

“This we have done through coordinated mechanism for preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Task Force has been working hand-in-hand with the Committee on Palliatives to ensure donations from corporate organizations and good spirited individuals.

“We are also working with traditional rulers, Civil Society Organizations and other opinion leaders to ensure effective enlightenment of members of the public.

“Local tailors have been engaged by the government to produce large quantities of face mask, a development which has stimulated the local economy at this period of lockdown.

“On Wednesday, we monitored the relaxation of lockdown at the markets and it was observed that Kano people are now coming to terms with the realities of COVID-19. They are gradually maintaining the protocols, and this is not unconnected to our untiring efforts in curbing the pandemic through aggressive enlightenment programmes.”

Gawuna urged Kano residents to help themselves and help the government by washing and sanitizing their hands always, wear their face masks and obey other COVID-19 protocols.

In his speech, the Coordinator, of the Task Force Technical Committee, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini, said out of the 970 cases of COVID-19 so far recorded in Kano 607 remain active, while 318 have been discharged.

According to him, confirmed cases of Corona Virus in Kano are concentrated within nine Local Government Areas, including the eight metropolitan areas and Karaye Local Government Area.

According to him, Karaye, a hinterland Local Government Area gained such status bdase of the Almajiri camp located within the area.

He added that, “we are piloting community sampling. We are no longer waiting for people to call us, we are going all out to ensure community sampling through selective testing. We are doing this so as to isolate as many cases as possible so that we can get to the end of this pandemic.”

He charged the people of Kano to always follow all the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, adding that, “if we do this, in the next few weeks, we will get to the end of this pandemic.”

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said, “I want to believe that people are now better informed on the energy being dispensed by the Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to assure Your Excellency that the media will continue to perform its responsibility as expected.

“On the distribution of the palliatives, we have the privilege of having the presence of Your Excellency who launched distribution of second phase of the palliatives to 50,000 households last week Thursday.

“We have concluded the assignment two days ago; and the targeted 50, 000 households benefitted. We are taking stocks of what is remaining and we are planning for the third phase of the palliatives. We thank His Excellency for supporting the Committee with N170 million to complete the second phase assignment.”

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso thanked Ganduje for all the support he has been giving to the state Ministry of Environment in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, “our team fumigated 19 Federal Government agencies. Fumugation exercise has been carried out in the NYSC camp. Now that the markets are open, we have plans to fumugate all the markets in the state which His Excellency will inspect starting with the Sabon Gari market.”