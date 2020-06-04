27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Breaking News: Again, Court Dashes Hope Of 74…

Army Arrest Wives of Boko Haram Commander

Bayelsa: Miscreants out to smear my reputation –…

Nigeria, Lebanon collaborate to return stranded Nigerians

Police arrest 3 brothers for kidnap, killing of…

Armed Forces of Nigeria neutralize 392 bandits in…

FCT minister reopens churches, mosques, issues guidelines

N78.9Bn Refund to Rivers: APC chieftain commend Buhari

COVID-19 kills tobacco smokers faster – WHO warns

Beijing injects new vitality into its Central Axis

Politics

Ondo: We’ll invest in mechanized farming, tourism – PDP aspirant

By Myke Uzendu

As aspirants gear up for the July 22 governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Tony Godday Erewa, who is one of the contestants targets to revolutionize the agricultural sector and also facelift tourism if he becomes victorious at the polls.

The aspirant made known his programme at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja in a chat with newsmen after he procured his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

Prince Erewa expressed optimism that party has its best chances of returning to the Ondo government house now.

“If I become a governor, I will use my experience to turn the fortune of the state around. I am a technocrat who has ran different businesses and organizations that succeeded. I have knowledge of modern agriculture and I will ensure that mechanized farming takes centre stage when I become governor. This will be better than the white collar jobs that people are seeking. I will build a stadium in each of the three senatorial districts that will attract investors and attract international matches.

“It will also interest you to know that Ondo state has the largest coastal land (onshore) in the whole of West Africa. We will convert this into tourist attraction. It will be tourist destination point between Delta, Ondo, and Ekiti, Kwara and other neighbouring states.

“In terms of aviation, the airport would serve Edo, Ekiti, Osun, Kogi and Kwara states. If people from these states are trooping into Akure for their international trips, we are going to do a lot of human capacity development. We are also going to look into our primary education sector as well. We will bring quality education to the doorsteps of our people, he said.”

Dismissing fears of the power of incumbency, the aspirant said his manifesto would elicit support of the electorate, provided he picks the ticket at the primaries.

On the reported defection of the state deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi to the PDP to contest the primaries, Erewa said regardless of the profile of other aspirant, he would clinch the ticket.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Accept Fintiri’s appointment, risk expulsion. Adamawa APC warns members

Editor

Anti graft war: FG to unleash FBI on Ex Govs, Senators

Editor

Fuel price hike looms over huge subsidy by NNPC

Editor

Incompetency, not COVID-19 responsible for nation’s economic woes, says PDP

Editor

APC crisis: Anxiety over Ajimobi, Bulama’s NWC seats as court sacks Onilu

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More