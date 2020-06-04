Ondo: We’ll invest in mechanized farming, tourism – PDP aspirant

By Myke Uzendu

As aspirants gear up for the July 22 governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Tony Godday Erewa, who is one of the contestants targets to revolutionize the agricultural sector and also facelift tourism if he becomes victorious at the polls.

The aspirant made known his programme at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja in a chat with newsmen after he procured his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

Prince Erewa expressed optimism that party has its best chances of returning to the Ondo government house now.

“If I become a governor, I will use my experience to turn the fortune of the state around. I am a technocrat who has ran different businesses and organizations that succeeded. I have knowledge of modern agriculture and I will ensure that mechanized farming takes centre stage when I become governor. This will be better than the white collar jobs that people are seeking. I will build a stadium in each of the three senatorial districts that will attract investors and attract international matches.

“It will also interest you to know that Ondo state has the largest coastal land (onshore) in the whole of West Africa. We will convert this into tourist attraction. It will be tourist destination point between Delta, Ondo, and Ekiti, Kwara and other neighbouring states.

“In terms of aviation, the airport would serve Edo, Ekiti, Osun, Kogi and Kwara states. If people from these states are trooping into Akure for their international trips, we are going to do a lot of human capacity development. We are also going to look into our primary education sector as well. We will bring quality education to the doorsteps of our people, he said.”

Dismissing fears of the power of incumbency, the aspirant said his manifesto would elicit support of the electorate, provided he picks the ticket at the primaries.

On the reported defection of the state deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi to the PDP to contest the primaries, Erewa said regardless of the profile of other aspirant, he would clinch the ticket.