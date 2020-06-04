Three to die for kidnapping

*As two bag life imprisonment

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced three persons, Kingsley Worlu Chuku, Uchendu Macpherson Elindam and Obinna Chuku to death for the kidnap and killing of one Despring Braide as well as for the kidnap of Dr Alexander Akani, a consultant at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

This was as the court has also pronounced life imprisonment for the three convicts (Kingsley, Uchendu and Obinna) and two others, Godknows Wokem and Promise Jim, accused of conspiracy in the kidnap of Dr Akani.

Recall that following investigation on the kidnap of Dr Akani after he regained freedom from his abductors in June 2017, the Department of Security Service, Rivers, arrested nine suspects in connection with the crime and arraigned them on September 20, 2017.

It was gathered that Akani was kidnapped at his residence at Aluu Road in Obio/Akpor and taken to a remote community in Emohua where he was detained by the convicts untill a ransom in the sum of N1.6million was paid by his family for his partial freedom.

Confessional statement of the convicts, revealed that the 1st defendants (Godknows Wokem), niephew to Dr Akani gave the other convicts link to abducting the victim. The convicts during cross examination revealed that Wokem told them that his uncle (Akani) had been kidnapped and he freed himself with N4million, encouraging that the operation would be fruitful if they succeed.

But luck ran out of them after the DSS commence a thorough investigation on the crime, phone calls were traced, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

On arraignment in court, the matter was registered in FHC/PH/148c/17 before Justice James Kolawole Omtosho.

Parts of the six counts states: “That you, Godknows Wokem, Promise Jim, Kingsley Worlu Chuku, Uchendu Macpherson Elindam, Obinna Chuku, Henry Elebiga, Destiny Chidiebere Wosu, Stanley Ibuchi Wosu, Elizabeth Chuku, with others still at large, in or about the 28th June 2017, at No. 91 Aluu Road, Rumuekini, Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this Court, did conspire to commit an act of terrorism, to wit: kidnap of Dr Alexander Akani, a consultant at University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2013.

“That you, Godknows Wokem, Promise Jim, Kingsley Worlu Chuku, Uchendu Macpherson Elindam, Obinna Chuku, Henry Elebiga, Destiny Chidiebere Wosu, Stanley Ibuchi Wosu, Elizabeth Chuku, with others still at large, in or about the date and at the place described above, while armed with dangerous weapons described below, did seize and detained Dr Alexander Akani, a consultant with UPTH, against his will, demanded for and collected the sum of N1, 600, 000.00 ransom as condition for his release, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (1) of Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013.

“That you, Godknows Wokem, Promise Jim, Kingsley Worlu Chuku, Uchendu Macpherson Elindam, Obinna Chuku, Henry Elebiga, Destiny Chidiebere Wosu, Stanley Ibuchi Wosu, Elizabeth Chuku, with others still at large, sometime in July 2015, at Degema, within the jurisdiction of this Court, did seize and caused the death of Despring Braide and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (3) (I) and 2 (h) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013”.

Delivering his judgement on the matter which lasted for three years, Justice Omtosho discharged four of the accused persons including the only female among them.

The discharge are Henry Elebiga, Destiny Chidiebere Wosu, Stanley Ibuchi Wosu, Elizabeth Chuku. Justice Omtosho said they were discharged on point of law, following that they were mistakenly linked to the crime.

For the convicts, he said “after carefully considered the evidence, and haven considered the provident of kidnapping in the country and realised that there must be example to set to deter others from commiting such crime, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th convicts are sentenced to 20years imprisonment with no option of fine in count one”.

In count two, the judge sentenced the five convicts to life imprisonment and 10 years imprisonment in count 3, 4 and 5. While 1st, 2nd and 3rd convicts got death sentence in count six.

To the discharged, Justice Omtosho advised them on good conduct saying “You may not be fortunate again, go and give Thanksgiving to God for another opportunity and turn a new leaf”.

He commended the prosecuting counsel, Barr C. S Eze and the DSS in Rivers State for a good investigate job done in the case, stressing that “they did a technical investigation”.

Mr O. Barango who represented the accused had pleaded for linency in the judgement