Abuja company gets SON’s support on hand sanitiser production

By Felix Khanoba

An Abuja-based company, Ivvyjustin Innovations Limited, has received the technical support of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on production of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

The move, aimed at boosting the war against the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), saw officials of SON Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Operation Office, providing tip that will ensure the company’s products conform to the requirements of relevant standards.

A statement made available by SON to The AUTHORITY in Abuja on Thursday evening, said a team of its inspectors led by Mrs. Ganiyat Oyapidan, also conducted quality assurance procedure on the production lines of the company.

The SON inspection team which went round the factory to ascertain in-process quality checks and the finished products’ inspection mechanisms, advised the company to conduct quality checks on every batch of production as a demonstration of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and quality consciousness.

The team which also carried out on-the-spot tests, urged Ivvyjustin Innovations Limited to always maintain records of quality assurance checks for reference purposes.

The SON Team Leader, Mrs. Oyapidan, commended the company’s management for its swift action in the production of hand sanitizers to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

She confirmed that the product-samples received through the COVID-19

Emergency Operation Centre at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) for assessment conformed to the requirements of ARS 1470:2019 – Hand Sanitizers (alcohol based) – Specification.

She advised the company on the need to continually produce to requirements of the standard so as to give customers’ value for money and ensure that the product is fit for the intended purpose at all times.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Ivvyjustin Innovations, Dr. Obire Ogonnaya, stated that the company which offers variety of services and manufacturing of cleaning products, decided to add production of hand sanitizers in response to the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the company hinged the decision on the belief that most ailments, epidemics and diseases can be wiped out by observing proper hygienic practices.

Ogonnaya said the company’s willingness to ensure that its products continually conform to the requirements of relevant standards prompted the submission of samples to SON through the Presidential COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre in FMITI for assessment.

She commended SON’s efforts in helping to curtail the spread of the coronavirus through prompt provision of relevant standards and other quality assurance procedures.