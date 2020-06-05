Army Arrest Wives of Boko Haram Commander

The Nigeria army said it has arrested two boko haram commander’s wives identified as Aishatu Manye and Kelune Mate identified to be the wives of a local commander.

They were arrested by troops of 144 Battalion deployed in Madagali, Adamawa State while clearing BHT Staging Area and Crossing Points at Lemu, Gajinji and Tsakiraku while two terrorists were also neutralized by the troops at Gajinji.

This was contained in a press release made available to news men by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Maj. Gen. John Enenche.



He also stated that troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH acting on credible information raided a bandits’ Camp at Kurmin Dande in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

According to him, During the operation, troops made contact and neutralized 2 of the bandits while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Items recovered include 2 Dane guns, 2 motorcycles, one locally fabricated short gun, 4 cutlasses, 3 cell phones, 2 small solar panels and some clothing items while their camp was subsequently destroyed.

Enenche also stated that in continuation of the aggressive clearance operations across the North East, on 3 June 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 6 Konduga, Borno State in conjunction with Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force, conducted a deliberate ambush operation against BH/ISWAP Terrorists at Lawanti River line and neutralized 6 of them, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Furthermore, resulting from sustained artillery bombardments and ground assaults against BH/ISWAP Terrorists hideouts, more are surrendering to troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE. On 2 June 2020, 3 of them namely: Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun and Alhaji Usman surrendered to troops of Delta Company at Strong Response Area Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

He said the trio confessed to having escaped from their Boko Haram Camp in Dabulari Village, Bama LGA of Borno State after a heavy artillery bombardment of the Camp by troops that led to the death of many of their erstwhile colleagues.

In another development, on 2 June 2020, the combined troops of 19 Brigade and 401 Special Forces Brigade conducted a robust clearance operation at Doron Naira and Magaji.

In Doran Naira, troops recovered one 120mm Mortar base plate, one religious book, metal links for-Aircraft ammunition and a roll of copper wire abandoned by the Boko Haram criminals before the arrival of the own troops. Also, at Daban Magaji, troops had an encounter with some Boko Haram Terrorists hibernating in the area.



The valiant troops, through superior fire neutralized 9 of them. Additionally, the troops destroyed one Boko Haram Gun Truck as well as captured one Anti-Aircraft Gun, 2 AK 47 Rifles, and a large cache of Anti-Aircraft ammunition.

However, one officer paid the supreme price while one soldier was wounded in action. The soldier wounded in action is currently receiving treatment in a military medical facility.

General Enenche conveys the Chief of Army Staff’s greetings who congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to the noble cause of defending our fatherland.



Meanwhile, The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria also encourages the troops to continue to be steadfast and focused as they sustain the onslaught against the enemies of the nation.