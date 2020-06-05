28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Buhari re-appoints Danbatta as NCC EVC

No one is able to reverse the trend…

Electronic inspection system put into operation on Great…

China to build strong disease prevention, control system

SW China’s Chengdu boosts consumption, employment with flexible…

Nigeria, India intensify bilateral defence co-operation

Carrie Lam exclusive: Central govt to help HKSAR…

A step faster: itel mobile launches itel P36,…

Reps SDG committee denies alledged 33 billion inclusion…

Covid-19: Oganiru Umuada Anambra State Lagos Branch distributes…

Politics

Breaking News: Again, Court Dashes Hope Of 74 Political Parties, Affirms INEC’s Power To Deregister Parties

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday again dashed the hope of the 74 Political parties deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to regain their registration with the decision  of the court declaring that INEC acted within the ambit of the law in deregistration of Political parties.

This is coming barely a couple of days after the same court affirmed INEC powers to deregister parties and upheld that the deregistration of the National Unity Party was lawfully done.

But in a separate ruling on Friday in another petition filed by Hope Democratic Party, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo again ruled in favour of the INEC

In his May 28 ruling, Justice Taiwo held that the deregistration of the political parties was lawfully done in exercise of vested constitutional powers of the INEC in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Resign now, group tells Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege

Editor

COVID-19: Declare state of emergency, lawmaker tasks Buhari

Editor

Covid 19 is more political than reality, says Kogi Assembly Speaker

Editor

2023: We need a President of Igbo extraction for equity – Gen Okoloagu (Rtd)

Editor

Former Nigerian Ambassador, Desmond Akawor, emerges new PDP chairman in Rivers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More