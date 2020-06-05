Breaking News: Again, Court Dashes Hope Of 74 Political Parties, Affirms INEC’s Power To Deregister Parties

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday again dashed the hope of the 74 Political parties deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to regain their registration with the decision of the court declaring that INEC acted within the ambit of the law in deregistration of Political parties.

This is coming barely a couple of days after the same court affirmed INEC powers to deregister parties and upheld that the deregistration of the National Unity Party was lawfully done.

But in a separate ruling on Friday in another petition filed by Hope Democratic Party, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo again ruled in favour of the INEC

In his May 28 ruling, Justice Taiwo held that the deregistration of the political parties was lawfully done in exercise of vested constitutional powers of the INEC in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution.