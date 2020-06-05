27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Breaking News: Again, Court Dashes Hope Of 74…

Army Arrest Wives of Boko Haram Commander

Bayelsa: Miscreants out to smear my reputation –…

Nigeria, Lebanon collaborate to return stranded Nigerians

Police arrest 3 brothers for kidnap, killing of…

Armed Forces of Nigeria neutralize 392 bandits in…

FCT minister reopens churches, mosques, issues guidelines

N78.9Bn Refund to Rivers: APC chieftain commend Buhari

COVID-19 kills tobacco smokers faster – WHO warns

Beijing injects new vitality into its Central Axis

Health

COVID-19 kills tobacco smokers faster – WHO warns

By Hassan Zaggi

Tobacco smokers have a higher risk of severe disease and death if infected with COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has warned.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, disclosed this in message to mark the year 2020 World No Tobacco Day.

“All forms of tobacco use are harmful and there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke.

“E-cigarette use increases the risk of heart disease and lung disorders, and the nicotine in these products can impair brain development in children.

“Smoking shisha is as harmful as other forms of tobacco use and chewing tobacco can cause mouth cancer, tooth loss and gum disease,” she stressed.

Dr. Moeti further revealed that 94 million men and 13 million women and one in five adolescents use tobacco products, in the African region.

“Tobacco use is increasing among 13–15-year-old girls and use of tobacco products other than cigarettes is increasing in the Region.

“Every year, 146 000 Africans die from tobacco-related diseases. Illness related to tobacco use accounts for 3.5% of annual total health expenditure in the Region,” she noted.

She, however, said that the WHO will continue to work with partners to debunk myths, expose manipulation tactics and strengthen healthy policies.

“I call on all young people to join the fight against the tobacco epidemic.

“I encourage youth groups to build a movement for a tobacco-free generation. I urge celebrities and influencers to reject all forms of tobacco industry sponsorship.

“I call upon parents, caregivers and teachers to educate children on the harms of tobacco products use and advocate for 100% smoke-free public places and banning all forms of tobacco advertising,” she appealed.

The WHO Regional Director, therefore, called on all governments to implement comprehensive tobacco control policies as outlined in the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control to save lives and reduce health-care costs.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nigeria needs to do more in the fight against TB –Dr Odume

Editor

Senate moves to end medical brain drain in Nigeria

Editor

Suspected lassa fever kill two doctors, pregnant woman in Kano

Editor

UNFPA Nigeria gets new Resident Representative

Editor

Release health budget in full, covid-19 group tells FG

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More