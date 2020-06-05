28 C
Abuja
News

KANO: Over 3,000 corps members test negative for COVID-19 – NYSC

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The authorities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano have declared that over 3000 corps members that passed out were COVID-19 negative.

The state Coordinator of the compulsory Service, Mrs. Aisha Tata Mohammed disclosed to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje that of all the over 3,000 Corps members who recently passed out, after completing their service year in Kano state, tested negative to COVID-19.

She made this known when she paid a courtesy call to Government House, in the company of some principal officers of the Kano Secretariat of NYSC on Thursday.

Mrs. Tata Mohammed also appreciated Ganduje’s dogged fight against the Corona Virus pandemic which has continued to ravage the world.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic was first identified in the state and in the subsequent weeks, we had many calls from the parents of our Corp members, to find out about their wards.

“But luckily for us, Your Excellency, many of them (Corp members) called back home to tell them they were hale and hearty. Today, they have passed out testing COVID-19 negative.”

She added that, “they were grateful to the state government for a good listening ear they get whenever they come calling.

“As we are coming to your office, Your Excellency, we saw infrastructures put in place by your administration for the development of the state,” she said.

Tata Mohammed also said that briefings by her predecessor confirmed Ganduje’s commitment towards national unity.

“We should not relent in working hand-in-hand with the state for the development and welfare of our corps members and the state as a whole,” she added.

In his remarks, Ganduje promised to reconstitute the state NYSC Governing Board.

He added that, “as far as we are concerned, we shall always consider ways to see to the development of NYSC in the state and the nation in general.”

Ganduje also reiterated his commitment in ensuring national unity, just as he promised to look into the rehabilitation of the NYSC Camp at Kusalla Dam, in Karaye Local Government Area.

He explained that, “we are going to continue with the rehabilitation of the Camp. Also, on the issue of local allowances which you have just highlighted, we are going to do something about it.”

Ganduje promised that his administration would do its best to foster and strengthen the good relationship that exists between the state and the NYSC leadership.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT.

