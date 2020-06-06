Nigerian military kill 70 bandits in Kachia forest

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

A combined ground and air offensive by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has resulted in the death of seventy bandits/cattle rustlers in Kachia Forest.

The 5th June 2020 operations was conducted by troops of Operation THUNDER STRIKE under Operation ACCORD in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and Local Vigilantes followiing a clearance patrol to Kachia Forest and neutralized some armed bandits/cattle rustlers.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters, said in a statement on Saturday that the operation followed a timely and credible information on the bandits movement within the area.

“Troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA into the forest. Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships. After the air interdiction, seventy (70) bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries. The troops are exploitating the forest. Details to follow as they unfold.

“As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces. This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up.

“Relatedly, troops of Operation YAKI in blocking positions for Operation ACCORD at outskirts of Kankomi village apprehended 2 bandits’ logistics suppliers. Items recovered include: recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks and groceries.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation THUNDER STRIKE, Operation YAKI and Air Component of Operation ACCORD, for their dexterity. While the general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information that would assist in eliminating bandits and other criminal elements in the Country.”