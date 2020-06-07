AMAC directs legal unit to reclaim lost revenue sources

By Daniel Tyokua

The Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, has directed its legal and finance departments to evolve measures that would help the council regain possession of some lost revenue sources.

Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Chairman of the council told journalists in Abuja, that there was the need to reclaim all revenue sources belonging to the council that were lost to other organs of government to enable it perform well.

The Chairman who spoke at the instance of revenue short fall, also instructed the finance unit of the council to liase with legal unit to reclaim the Wuse market to AMAC to enable it generate revenue and discharge the constitutional role to the people as their elected representatives.

He explained that the council had managed the market for twenty one years, saying it was the right to manage the market because it is own by the council.

“I swored to defend the constitution and I swored to discharge my responsibility as surely elected official, this is the only way we can defense the constitution.

” I also want the legal department with the finance department to put their heads together and look at our books how closer we are to Wuse market, from history it is very clear that this Area Council has manage Wuse market for twenty one good years, how comes that we are losing it” he said.

The Chairman who has two years left to complete his second term in office revealed that he will not wish to hand over to his successor the realm of governance without reclaming most of the lost revenue sources that brought the council into bad shape.

He promised to defend what belongs to the council even if it will cause him his position as an elected chairman of the people that elected him.