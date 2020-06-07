China COVID-19 White Paper: Beijing releases document on actions in fight against coronavirus

China has released a white paper, titled “Fighting Covid-19; China in Action”. The document sets out the timelines and details of China’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. Su Yuting has more.

A virus respects no borders and human life is the top priority. And it’s time for joint efforts, rather than playing the blame game. Those are the clear messages in the recently-released white paper, which says China firmly opposes stigmatization and politicizaton of the virus.

Xu Lin, Deputy Head, CPC Central Committee Publicity Department , said,”Some foreign politicians and media have created the presumption of guilt over the origin of the virus. They label the virus and politicize the epidemic. They also cook up theories that China is where the virus originated, and that China has hidden information about the virus, which are all groundless. It’s unreasonable and shows no respect for science.”

Xu added that China rejects any baseless accusations. China has always acted with openness, transparency and responsibility, and informed the international community of developments about the epidemic in a timely manner.

The white paper says that as of the end of May, over 160 billion yuan had been allocated by governments of all levels, equal to nearly 23 billion US dollars.

As a result, China achieved a recovery rate of 94-point-3 percent. The country has done everything it can to save lives, and also offer help to other countries in saving lives and restoring social and economic operations.

Ma Zhaoxu , Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs said “China is playing an active part in delivering the G20 debt relief intitiative for the poorest countries. We have announced debt payment suspension for 77 developing countries and regions.”

Su Yuting , Beijing, said ,”Solidarity and cooperation are the key words in the white paper. China has been sticking to the principles of people-oriented and life first. During the recent World Health Assembly, President Xi Jinping emphasized the building of a public health community for mankind, which means China will make efforts to ensure the life and health of not only its own citizens, but also for global public health.”