29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Four years on the Saddle: Bobboi and PEF

Ndigbo In APC, Announce Members Of Lagos State…

Our life and security are under threat, Igbo…

Rumpus in SSS over probe of Bayelsa Dep…

15th Anniversary: Ohanaeze holds colloquium on Apo Six

CBCN appoints Fr Alumuku KSJI’s Spiritual Director of…

Nnewi people in US send home palliatives

Ebonyi State receives over 4,500 applications for community…

Anambra inaugurates New COVID -19 Protective Care Centre…

N2bn Agric Loan: Court restrains Umahi’s panel from…

Features

N2bn Agric Loan: Court restrains Umahi’s panel from probing former SSG

Drama is playing out in Ebonyi state as a Federal High sitting in Owerri, Imo State, has restrained Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and his panel from probing the former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Prof Bernard Odoh.

This followed an exparte motion filed by Odoh against the governor and the seven members of the panel of enquiry.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is also joined as first respondent.

Odoh asked the court to mandate the anti-graft agency to probe Governor Umahi, himself and others named in a petition he wrote the Commission, alleging financial crimes relating to the 2016 N2bn Agric fund given to Ebonyi State Government by the Central Bank to disburse to interested farmers.

Odoh served as SSG during Umahi’s first tenure, but resigned over irreconcilable differences between him and the governor.

Umahi had instituted a panel of inquiry to probe the loan disbursement, after accusing Odoh in a live broadcast of misappropriating the fund.

But Odoh, who was the Chairman of an Executive Council Committee that provided guidance for the loan disbursement, denied the allegations.

Odoh also rejected the panel of enquiry, which he claimed was made up of appointees and cronies of Governor Umahi.

In Suit no: FHC/OW/CS/54/2020 which was filed on June 1st 2020, has the EFCC and Ebonyi State Governor as first and second respondents respectively.

Others joined in the suit include : Hon Justice Chris Eze, Chairman of the panel, Mr Emeka Nwode, Secretary of the probe panel and Bishop Onyeuwaoma Umoke, member.

Others are: HRH Raymond Iyioku, Egenti Okwuegbu, Monday Ikpor and Austin Iowo, all members of the panel of enquiry.

Odoh had prayed the court to grant him leave to bring application for Judicial Review (Order of Mandamus) compelling the EFCC to carry out its statutory duty as stipulated in the EFCC establishment act by investigating the governor and any other persons involved in his petition on the financial crimes relating to the N2bn CBN Agric loan.

He also sought for a restraining order against the Governor and members of the panel of enquiry from probing him pending the hearing and determination of the application.

After listening to the Plaintiff’s (Odoh) Counsels, Justice Tijjani Garba Ringim granted the reliefs sought.

“That leave of this Honourable Court is granted to the Applicant to bring application for Judicial Review (Order of Mandamus) compelling the 1st Respondent (EFCC) to carry out her Statutory duties as provide for under sections 1(2) and 6 (b) (h) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(Establishment) 2004, by investigating the Applicant, 2nd Respondent (Ebonyi Governor) and any other persons involved in the petition Of the Applicant on the financial crimes relating to the 2016 N2bn Central Bank of Nigeria loan for Ebonyi State.”

“That the leave granted to the Applicant to bring application for Judicial Review (Order of Mandamus) shall operate as a stay of all proceedings and restraining the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants from either by themselves or through their agents or staff or workmen Or cohorts from inviting or summoning the Plaintiff for purpose of investigating and/or sitting in determination of the misappropriation of the 2016 N2bn Central Bank of Nigeria Agricultural loan fund for Ebonyi State or any matter relating to same or inviting or summoning the Plaintiff for any other purpose whatsoever pending the determination of the application or originating summons,” Justice Ringim ordered.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Mgbidi: Pilgrimage ground where nations gather for signs, wonders

Editor

OPC celebrates Fasehun with 1st Annual Lecture as Obasanjo endorses Amotekun

Editor

Army rekindle hope of 102 yrs old monarch in Rivers

Editor

Holy Ghost Parish celebrates catechist’s graduation

Editor

Enemies of progress at work in Unizik, Bishop Zoe reveals at Citadel of Fresh Rain Ministry

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More