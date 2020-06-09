Bauchi Gov vows raw deal on acts of violence against women

From Adamu Shehu Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state has pledged to work with critical stakeholders in the fight against all forms of violence against women in the state.

The governor spoke when he received members of the Northern Youth Alliance for Peace and Development who paid him an advocacy visit at the Government House Bauchi.

Represented by the Chief of Staff,government house, Dr. Ladan Salihu assured the governor’s readiness to continue to initiate policies geared towards total eradication of violence and rape against women and girls child.

He tasked the entire citizens of the state to look inward in the fight against the ugly trend for the betterment of the people.

“I sincerely appreciate for the sense of commitment and sacrifice as well as your advocacy to be in the forefront of awareness and the need for all of us to know the dangers associated with the practice of rape” he said.

“Rape has no gender or colour and should therefore not be accepted, it is not only for your organisation, it is for all to join hands in the protection of the rights of women especially girls child.”

The governor also applauded the organisation for embarking on such campaign promising government’s support in that direction.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Babayo Liman explained that, the group has keyed into the campaign against rape to compliment the efforts of the United Nations, Nigerian Government and Bauchi state in tackling the menace.

According to him, the group embarked on the rally in the ancients city of Bauchi to say (No to Rape) and to support the laudable initiatives of critical stakeholders working against sexual violence and harassment, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advance, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, human trafficking among others.