CCD Organized Online Training for Capacity building on Tracking Palletives for PWDs

Centre for Citizens with disabilities (CCD) Organize Online training for Kano,Kaduna, Lagos ,Akwa Ibom, Enugu State.

The online Training was organized to build capacity in tracking Palletives for PWDs in the face of COVID-19

Executive Director, David O. Anyaele said CCD is always concern about the needs and rights of persons with disabilities.

He further stated that the aim of the training is to build the Capacity of persons selected from the sign language interpreters association who will be conducting and carrying out the survey on Palletives distribution to ascertain the inclusion of persons with disabilities with each person representing a local government from the focal states of the Upright for Nigeria campaign.

The Training had a resources person Mr Godwin Unumeri , Who took his time to train the participants on how to conduct the survey and extract information from the blind ,the deaf and disabled as regards to COVID-19 Palletives.