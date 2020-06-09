COVID-19: Ganduje Parleys With Industrialists To Revamp Kano Economy

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed industrialists and buissness men in the state to rollout comparable blue prints on how to put the state economy on a better stead during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganduje, during a meeting with leaders of the business community and captains of industry in the state held at Africa House, Government House, expressed his administration’s determination to work out strategies on how best to reshape the industrial sector and boost the business community, so as to avert recession during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that Ganduje had appealed to the Federal Government to release interventions that can help deliver Kano business community and the manufacturing sector from the deadly blow hit to it by the lockdown occassioned as a result of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a special meeting with industrialists in the state, designed to evolve working and scientific strategy to face any eventuality that could crop up after the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Ganduje promised to work out friendly policies that can help reposition the private sector economy in the state.

He reiterated that his administration would do everything possible to see to the bouncing back of their places of businesses, during and after the pandemic.

Ganduje directed them to come up with modalities on how to manage the current situation and how to navigate through the surfacing economic downturn, effectively and successfully.

According to him, “what we need now is to evolve modalities that can be used to unlock your industries, without risking the lives of your management and your workers.

“I am sure such modalities are coming very soon, so that we can compare notes and see the safest and possible way of facing the situation.”

He assured that, businesses in the state would emerge stronger after the pandemic challenge, pointing out that, “as you are aware, we are always in the habit of working together for the development of the state economy and the nation in general.”

Ganduje further stated that, “while government believes that continuous lockdown would not augur well for the people; at the same time, government would not want to unlock the whole state. But we want to unlock our industries. So we need to come up with modalities for that.”

He observed that, “some industries are in clusters, like that of Challawa, Bompai and Sharada, but their workers do not live in clusters. This, among other issues need to be looked at critically in your modalities, so that we compare notes.”

For easy and immediate action on other non-essential and non-raw materials companies, wanting to be back to work, he directed that a comprehensive list of companies that are affected by the lockdown, be compiled and forwarded to the government, “so that we can see how to come about it.”

In his remarks, the National Vice President of NACCIMA, Ahmed Rabi’u commended Ganduje for prioritizing the development of the private sector economy in the state.

He stated that, “as we are committed to work with the government Your Excellency, we are calling on Public Private Partnership (PPP), so that we can place the state on a higher pedestal and on fast lane to economic development.”

Rabi’u further advised captains of industries to consider two major factors, while dealing with the hash economic situation occassioned by COVID-19, “first is to understand the necessity of cutting their cloth according their sizes; and secondly, moving away from businesses that are not profitable to profitable ones.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Mamuda Industries, Mr. Hassan Hamood, revealed that he was perfecting plan to establish Gas plant in the state, in the next couple of months.

The project, according to him, would do away with the challenge posed by inadequacy and paucity of Gas for industrial use in the state, “which has been a big source of concern from our people.

“With this development, I am assuring you, Your Excellency, that, many obstacles that serve as bottlenecks for the development of our industries would be put out.”

In his remarks, the President of KACCIMA, Dalhatu Abubakar of Al-Hamsad Investment, expressed their gratitude to the state government for effective cooperation with the business community during the pandemic, “particularly, for allowing some section of our people to operate during the lockdown.

“When the lockdown started, we went to the Governor to request for our companies to operate. Those on essential services were given the chance to operate. We are very grateful Sir. It is evident that 25 percent of our companies provide essential services.

“Sir, as we are law-abiding citizens, we are kindly requesting for more days to operate with an addition of more industries to operate.

” It is on this note that we are commending the state government for providing secure and conducive environment for us to operate. The state security system is commendable.

“We appreciate the state government in stemming the tide in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic. It is evidently clear that His Excellency, the Governor, is doing very well in this aspect just like in may other areas.”

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, assured the business community that their premises were among the places earmarked for disinfection and fumigation exercises, “as done to many public places, like market, hospitals, motor parks, in the state.”

Representative of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini, promised that the State Task Force on COVID-19 would work hand-in-hand with industries in the state to train them on ways to handle infectious diseases in their environments.