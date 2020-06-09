26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

AFRPN condemns Floyd’s killing, seeks justice

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

June 12 should be a memorial, not democracy…

Democracy Day: Atiku drums support for electoral reforms

June 12: Buhari, APC destroying democratic tenets, says…

Alleged Okorocha loot: EFCC recovers, returns about N6…

Oshiomhole commends Akeredolu over management if I do…

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Gov. Bagudu’s 5 years in office transformed Kebbi…

Politics

Edo Guber: NWC can reject screening result if, Oshiomhole warns

*As APC assembles intellectuals to screen Obaseki others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that it has the powers to reject the result of its Screening and Appeals Committee ahead of the June 22 governorship primary elections in Edo state if it notices discrepancies

This even as the party assembled eminent academics, lawyers and politicians to screen the six aspirants who have purchased nomination forms to contest the Edo gubernatorial elections.

The party had earlier displayed the credentials of all the aspirants at it’s natioional secretarial in Abuja for public scrutiny.

Speaking while inaugurating the seven man Screening Committee and five man Appeal Committee, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole said the party must be very strict in screening of it’s aspirants in order to avoid a repeat of its ugly experience at the Bayelsa State governorship case which it lost out of improper screening of its candidates

“After intensive consultations, we decided to have people who in our own judgement are sound and when they go through this process, their recommendations will be very helpful. Under our rules, we are expected to set up a screening committee before every election.

“The responsibility of the screening committee is to interact with all those who have aspirations to contest, strictly speaking, not yet aspirants. You become an aspirant after the screening committee has passed you. If anybody is dissatisfied with the screening committee’s recommendation, he/she will file an appeal and it will be forwarded to the Appeals committee and after that, they will make a final recommendation to the National Working Committee (NWC) that has the final decision as to who is eligible or who is not eligible.

“In the past, we have always performed this role but may be we did not give it the appropriate weight. May be we had assumed that people who want to aspire to certain offices particularly high elective offices of executive governor, we expect that no one will submit documents contain information that may possibly lead to disqualification. In the past, this was more of a formality but with what happened to us in Bayelsa state earlier this year, we decided to approach the issue of screening much more seriously than ever before….”

While speaking on the role of the NWC,
Oshiomhole maintained that the NWC will be at the end of the screening exercise if there are discrepancies

“NWC can reject the screening result. In this case the Screening committee is High Court, Appeal Committee is Appeal Court and the NWC, the Supreme Court.”

Prof Jonathan Abubakar from Nasarawa State University, Lafia will serve as Chairmen of the, Screening Committee, while Prof Abubakar Fari chairs the Appeals committee.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PDP raises alarm over Anambra debt burden

Editor

Abba Kyari’s death : A Call for united action against COVID 19, says PGF

Editor

Ndigbo In APC, Announce Members Of Lagos State Executive Committee

Editor

Former Nigerian Ambassador, Desmond Akawor, emerges new PDP chairman in Rivers

Editor

Despite challenges, President Buhari deserves commendations for his fight against corruption – Kabir Umar

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More