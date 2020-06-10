Ban On Foreign Herders: Ganduje Hails House Of Reps For Showing Patriotism

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described as a welcome development, the motion moved by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, calling on the Federal Government to ban foreign hermdsmen from operating in Nigeria.

The AUTHORITY recalls that Ganduje, last weekend, called on the Federal Government to use political and legal instrumemnts, to stopping foreign hermdsmen from infiltrating the country, describing their activities as contributing hugely to the problems of insecurity, particularly, herders/farmers clash.

Ganduje on Tuesday, commended the National Assembly (House of Representatives) for lending their voice on his call for revisiting ECOWAS Protocol to ban the infiltration of herders from West African countries and other parts of Africa into the country.

The AUTHORITY reports that at Tuesday’s plenary at the Lower Chamber, Elumelu (PDP-Delta), in a Motion, re-echoed Ganduje’s position, and urged the Federal Government to ban entry of herdsmen from other African countries to Nigeria.

Elumelu said, “it has become necessary to lend a voice to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State that a stop be put to the movement of herdsmen from other African countries to Nigeria.This is so as to curb the rate of crimes and conflicts associated with their movements across Nigeria.”

The House of Representatives adopted the Motion in its entirety.

Speaking in Government House, Kano, Ganduje said, “the call by the House for the Federal Government to put a stop to that movement of foreign herders through revisiting of the ECOWAS Protocol, is apt and patriotic.”

He explained that such step could help in containing crimes and criminalities allegedly brought by such herdsmen.

Ganduje emphasized that, “we have to commend our national legislators for their show of concern to the security of lives and properties of our countrymen and women.”

He added that, “when we get this, clashes between herders and farmers would drop down drastically and significantly. Which would equally boost our economy and above all, help secure our communities across the length and breadth of the country.

“This would further safeguard our nation, with increased security and stability. The House, understands that all hands must be on deck to achieve this patriotic step.”