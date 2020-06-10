NITRA felicitates with Danbatta over reappointment as NCC EVC

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

The Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) has congratulated Professor Umar Garba Danbatta the Executive Vice Chairman EVC/CEO of the nation’s Telecoms regulatory body, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on his reappointment for second tenure.

President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, confirmed a second five-year tenure for the EVC through the recommendation of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

In a letter to Prof. Dambatta, the technology media body noted that the reappointment is indicative of the fact that he had performed creditably well in his first tenure; and therefore has become a call to continue in order to see his plans and programmes to fruition.

According to the Chairman of NITRA, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, the first tenure has given yield to so many notable achievements that have brought succour to consumers, sanity and growth to the industry, revenue to the government and operational efficiency and ease to operators.

Commenting on the milestone achievements of the EVC, he further stated: “In the light of your achievements with regards to reduction of RoW charges, lowering of the cost of calls/data, universal telecom access which as you said is premised on three ‘A’s, Availability of service, Accessibility of Service, and Affordability of service, among other initiatives, the reappointment is most deserving.”

Your reappointment has come at a time when the industry needs consolidation and tidying up of your noble initiatives. It also comes at a time when the nation and Africa as a continent need to see the success of the National Broadband Plan (NBP), the total digitization of the economy and the acceleration of the InfraCo model, among other developmental efforts to grow the Nigerian economy through ICT.”

He commended the EVC for constantly bringing to bear his academic and professional experience in the running of the Commission, and in fostering growth in the sector.

Mr. Onwuegbuchi noted that the reappointment of Prof. Danbatta will enable him to complete his plans and programmes at the Commission, which include effective kick-off of the InfraCo project, ensuring resolution and total compliance to the Right of Way (RoW) agreement, steering the telecommunications sector post-COVID-19 period, facilitating the realization of the set targets of the NBP 2025 and ensuring universal access, among other initiatives.

NITRA assured the EVC of the Association’s readiness to partner with the Commission in its mandate and quest to grow the Nigerian telecommunications industry to an enviable height.