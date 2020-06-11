26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

AFRPN condemns Floyd’s killing, seeks justice

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

June 12 should be a memorial, not democracy…

Democracy Day: Atiku drums support for electoral reforms

June 12: Buhari, APC destroying democratic tenets, says…

Alleged Okorocha loot: EFCC recovers, returns about N6…

Oshiomhole commends Akeredolu over management if I do…

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Gov. Bagudu’s 5 years in office transformed Kebbi…

News

Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE neutralize several terrorists in Sambisa forest

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) on Wednesday disclosed that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has attacked destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout at Kacha Korle in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State.

The AFN in a statement said several terrorists were killed in the operation.

The statement signed by Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said the operation was executed on 10 June 2020, following intelligence reports indicating that the location was being used as a staging area and meeting venue for the terrorists, from where they planned and launched attacks against troops’ locations and civilian settlements within the Sector 1 Area of Responsibility, including the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets to attack the hideout. Overhead the target area, many BHT fighters were observed in and around some prominent structures. These were engaged in successive passes by the attack aircraft leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of several of the terrorists.

“The Chief of the Air Staff has commended the Air Task Force and urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists. The Defence Headquarters also salutes the courage and dedication of the Air Task Force working in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders towards the defeat of the criminals in the North East.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

President Buhari Condemns Benue killings

Editor

*NMA Right Violation Petition: FCT High Court Fixes June 10th for Hearing

Editor

Kano deaths: Reps move to engage relevant stackholders to end menace

Editor

Guards Brigade physically & mentally fit to protect FCT – Commander

Editor

Revisit assent to S/East Dev. Commission- Ekweremadu tells Buhari

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More