Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE neutralize several terrorists in Sambisa forest

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) on Wednesday disclosed that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has attacked destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout at Kacha Korle in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State.

The AFN in a statement said several terrorists were killed in the operation.

The statement signed by Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said the operation was executed on 10 June 2020, following intelligence reports indicating that the location was being used as a staging area and meeting venue for the terrorists, from where they planned and launched attacks against troops’ locations and civilian settlements within the Sector 1 Area of Responsibility, including the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets to attack the hideout. Overhead the target area, many BHT fighters were observed in and around some prominent structures. These were engaged in successive passes by the attack aircraft leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of several of the terrorists.

“The Chief of the Air Staff has commended the Air Task Force and urged them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists. The Defence Headquarters also salutes the courage and dedication of the Air Task Force working in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders towards the defeat of the criminals in the North East.”