DISABILITY COMMISSION-NHRC partners ministry of humanitarian affairs

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it will partner with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) in the establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission Tony Ojukwu Esq stated this during a courtesy visit to the Hon Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, in Abuja.

Ojukwu said that although the establishment of the Disability Commission falls squarely on her Ministry, the NHRC will be happy to support her especially on issues of rights of persons with disabilities.

The Human Rights Boss stated further that mainstreaming human rights into governance yields better results. “We believe that if human Rights are mainstreamed in all government operations, it will be more successful, there will be less criticisms, there will be no stigmatization, it will be more inclusive and people will be more patriotic and Nigeria will be better off”.

He commended the Hon Minister for the work of her Ministry in providing humanitarian assistance and Palliatives during different crisis situations, saying the issue of humanitarian intervention is always an emergency situation that requires good planning. He added that a well planned intervention will solve a lot of humanitarian challenges in the country and suggested a shift from humanitarian Emmergency to sustainable development.

Responding, the Minister said the NHRC is a pillar of exemplary leadership in enforcing human rights and respect for rule of law in the country. She assured that her Ministry is ever ready to collaborate with the Commission in carrying out its statutory mandate which includes, the formulation and implementation of fair and focused social inclusion and protection programs in Nigeria.

On the issue of the establishment of the Disability Commission, the Hon Minister again expressed her readiness to work with the NHRC on the establishment of the Disability Commission.

While commending the government on the passage of the Disability Act 2019, Hajiya Farouq said that the FMHDSD is seriously concerned about the issue of people with disabilities and will do all in its powers to give them the best that they deserve.