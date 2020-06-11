26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

AFRPN condemns Floyd’s killing, seeks justice

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

June 12 should be a memorial, not democracy…

Democracy Day: Atiku drums support for electoral reforms

June 12: Buhari, APC destroying democratic tenets, says…

Alleged Okorocha loot: EFCC recovers, returns about N6…

Oshiomhole commends Akeredolu over management if I do…

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Gov. Bagudu’s 5 years in office transformed Kebbi…

News

FEC approves N115bn for roads Imo, Adamawa, others

By Chesa Chesa

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved more than N115.5 billion for road projects in some parts of the country, including Imo, Adamawa, Taraba States.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed this to journalists, while briefing them on decisions reached at Wednesday’s virtual cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The Ministry of Works presented two memoranda for consideration and award of three roads, all of which Council graciously approved.

“They are the award of the Jebi-Lamba-Bele Road in Adamawa State for N26.829 billion. The Achingali-Udobi-Udona-Umuwana-Ubakala Road, including the bridge, across the Imo River in Imo State, for the sum of N11.540 billion.

“The Jarmai-Bashar-Zuruk-Karim Lamido Road, linking Plateau and Taraba States, in the sum of N77.279 billion.”

Fashola explained the projects were consistent with the ministerial responsibilities his ministry was mandated to execute under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and the commitment to improving road transport infrastructure across Nigeria.

“For example, the road that links Plateau and Taraba States, when completed along with the Ibi Bridge, will reduce the journey time from Abuja to Jalingo in Taraba from about 12 hours to about eight hours.

“It will be a significant reduction in journey time and also the other roads will be equally beneficial in bringing down cost of goods, cost of transportation and cost of doing business,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ganduje urges FG to ban foreign herdsmen from entering Nigeria

Editor

Kebbi Govt takes proactive measures against ccrona virus

Editor

Supreme Court affirms 12 years jail term for Taraba ex-gov, Nyame

Editor

INEC joins Treasury House, CAC in recorded fire disaster

Editor

Another traditional ruler dies in Kano

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More