News

June 12 should be a memorial, not democracy day – Frm. Gov. Juta

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

As Nigeria marks 27years after the annulment of June 12 , former governor of defunct Gongola state, Mr. Wilbaforce Juta has faulted the declaration of the date as democracy day

Juta argues that the declaration of June 12 as democracy day in Nigeria is wrong, stressing that it should expect rather declared a memorial day

The ex governor noted that the declaration is very wrong because on that day our democracy was raped due to injustice against what was acclaimed the most free and fair election ever held in Nigeria.

” This day should be declared a day of memorial, we should murn and not celebrating” he said.

“Though, President Buhari has declared the day as democracy day and there is nothing I can do about it but I must commend the President Buhari for recognizing and giving Late MKO Abiola a posthumous award of the highest Honor of the country which shows that MKO was a President they never allowed to rule.

Juta who was a one time Nigeria Ambassador to Zimbabwe said Nigeria democracy cannot be celebrated without mentioning the struggles that led to the June 12 and the annulment, which Abiola laid his life for

He added that ” my joy is the uninterrupted democracy for the last 21 years and I hope this joy will continue ”

He stressed that the leaders must be able to say the true positions of things at all times

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

