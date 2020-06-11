26 C
News

Kaduna Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker

A total of 24 out of the 34 members of the Kaduna House of Assembly, on Thursday impeached the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Mukhtar Hazo.

The development followed a vote of no confidence on him during a sitting of the House, presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that details of the allegations against the impeached Deputy Speaker were not made known during the sitting.

The members, however, elected Dr Isaac Zankai, member representing Kauru constituency as the new Deputy Speaker.

