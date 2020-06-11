NMA: Court Okays Motion to Join Parties*

*To Hear Motion Seeking Nullification Of Election October 20._

Abuja High Court sitting in Apo has made an order granting leave to the claimant/applicant to join the Registered Trustee of the Nigerian Medical Association and National Executive Council of the Nigerian Medical Association as parties to the suit.

Dr Obiatuegwu Kenenna through his Counsel filed another fresh application on the 2nd of June, 2020 with motion number M/7242/2020 seeking an order of the court to join the Registered Trustee of the Nigerian Medical Association as well as the National Executive Council of the Nigerian Medical Association as parties to the petition.

At the resumed hearing, on the 10th of June, Counsel to Dr Obiatuegwu brought the attention of the court to motion on notice seeking to join parties. He argued that the parties presence before the court of trial as defendants will be necessary in order for the court to effectually and completely adjudicate upon and settle all the questions involved in the case. He prayed to join the Registered Trustee of NMA and NEC of NMA to the suit to assist the court in arriving at a just determination binding to all parties.

Counsel to the defendant however opposed the motion that there was no material fact placed before the count as to why the parties to be joined should be made parties to the suit. He prayed the court to refuse the application and strike it out.

In his ruling, the trial Judge emphasized that having listened to the arguments of both counsels and bearing in mind the reliefs sought in the motion as well as in the supporting affidavit to the originating summon filed on the 24th of January, 2020 that the parties sought to be joined are not only proper parties but necessary parties to assist the court in a just determination of this suit. The counter affidavit of the defendant has offended the provisions of the Evidence Act by the inclusion of arguments and conclusions. All such paragraphs and hereby struck out. I therefore hold that this application is meritorious and is hereby granted.

The court adjoined till October 20.