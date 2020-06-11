Oshiomhole commends Akeredolu over management if I do Assembly

*As Ondo APC seeks indirect primary backs NWC on Edo

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Thursday commended the Governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the manner he has handled the multi party state legislature

Oshiomhole said when he received the members of Ondo state House of Assembly who came enmass to purchase the expression of interest and nomination form forthe governor, who is seeking a second term in office noted that it is better to jaw-jaw than war-war as members of a political party.

Oshiomhole, who spoke on the relationship of the members of the Ondo State House of Assembly with the governor and the party, said the same cannot be said of Edo State.

This is even as the House member endorsed the Party’s position of direct primary for Edo state, while they requested for indirect primary in Ondo

Hon. Aderoboye Samuel, leader of the group, said they would prefer indirect Primaries as a mode to select the governorship candidate.

Speaking, Oshiomhole commended the Ondo State governor for demonstrating capacity to work with a multi-party legislature.

He warned the legislators and party members on the need to work together in the state to win the governorship election slated for October.

He said, “You governor has demostrated capacity to work with multi party members.

“I want to thank you for expressing confidence in our leadership. The NWC will continue to work hard to make sure our party grows.

“We expect that Ondo state would be won back by APC and l am impress on the effort being made to reconcile aggrieved members.

“Democracy does not allow for arrogance because everybody is equal in the number of votes and that is why its better to jaw-jaw than war-war.”

The political Adviser to the Ondo State governor, Hon. Victor Olabitan speaking said that they collected the forms for Akeredolu because it is time to pay him back.

He said, “We believe in Akeredolu; we believe in is leadership role. It is time to pay him back. The good people of Ondo state are behind him.”

The Expression of Interest for the Ondo State governorship ticket was obtained by the Ondo State House of Assembly for the governor, while the Nomination Form was obtained by some other APC chieftains.